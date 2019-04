Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the Blues first home playoff game against the Jets fans were riled up.

They got to party beforehand with a blues band that played inside the Enterprise Center. A familiar face made a special appearance; Brett Hull talked about how St. Louis has some of the best fans in all of hockey.

Fans got a few free giveaways like an O’Riley rally towel and LED wristbands that flashed along with the music. They say the dazzling display made for an awesome experience.