Sting performs at Variety the Children’s Charity Dinner with the Stars

ST. LOUIS - The crowd was excited Saturday night as Variety the Children’s Charity finest kids took center stage to showcase their talents in a sold-out Stifel Theatre.

Fox 2/New 11’s own former General Manager Spencer Koch and Carol Staenberg were this year’s honorees of Man and Woman of the Year for their selfless contributions to the organization.

Sting, the 17-time Grammy Award-winning musician headlined Saturday night’s entertainment.

Variety the Children’s Charity has been serving the needs of local children with special needs for over 80 years. Empowering children with programs that enrich, improve their lives.