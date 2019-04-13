Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Stabbing and shots fired occur on North County grocery store parking lot

Posted 6:52 pm, April 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Shots were fired outside a North County grocery store Saturday afternoon. St. Louis County Police say they were called to the Schnucks in the Sierra Vista Plaza off Bellefontaine Road and I-270 around 1 pm.

According to police an argument started in the store between two groups of people and spilled out onto the parking lot.

One person was stabbed, and later around 2:20 pm police were called again to the store for shots were fired by 2 individuals.  No one was injured by the gunfire, but police did arrest 2 male suspects and one female involved in the incident at the scene.

The individual who was stabbed was treated at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.