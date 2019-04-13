Person struck and killed on I-70 Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday on I-70 near Goodfellow. Emergency crews shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 near Goodfellow while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene trying to determine what lead to the fatality.

Police also blocked off lanes from Riverview to Goodfellow and traffic was diverted.

It's unclear at this point why the person was on the interstate but we are told the motorist involved stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Westbound I-70 at Goodfellow has reopened.