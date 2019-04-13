Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Person struck and killed on I-70 Saturday morning

Posted 9:23 am, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, April 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday on I-70 near Goodfellow. Emergency crews shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 near Goodfellow while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene trying to determine what lead to the fatality.

Police also blocked off lanes from Riverview to Goodfellow and traffic was diverted.

It's unclear at this point why the person was on the interstate but we are told the motorist involved stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Westbound I-70 at Goodfellow has reopened.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.