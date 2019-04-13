Families of crime victims march to call an end gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Families who have lost loved ones to violence took to the streets Saturday to march in silence to end gun violence. Hundreds gathered at the Better Family Life Urban League Center located in North St. Louis.

The "Move Project” aims to bring public awareness and Better Family Life called for members of the community to turn to each other and not on each other. “They marched to make their presence felt as we deal with this issue year-round. We use the Move March to make a statement,” said James Clark.

Community leaders say as St. Louis continues to be rocked by crime and gun violence it's important to embrace families mourning the loss of their loved ones and say the victims’ families will carry the pain the rest of their lives. “We have been silent too long and most people think no one is concerned, but 99 percent of the people say enough is enough and we must come out of this era of crime and violence,” said Clark.

The event began with a rally with several sharing stories about violence and crime.

After the rally, hundreds took the streets to participate in the Move March.

Marching in silence, many holding signs reading stop the violence and wore shirts with photos of loved ones they lost to violence.

Arnetta Burrell lost her son, 20-year-old Samuel George, a college student majoring in business. George had a bright future and loved music.

George was gunned down in St. Louis County last year, the day after Thanksgiving. Burrell says the violence must end, “He was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. I don't want anyone else to go through this or experience this. We bring attention to the issues that are happening it affects everybody.”