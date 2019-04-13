Artist and businesses on Cherokee Street aim to be in the forefront of social change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A local art studio is hosting a public exhibition on Cherokee Street and it’s brought art into the outdoors.

Counter Public will be on display for the next three months.

“I think the questions on Cherokee Street are the questions for the region as a whole. It’s where four neighborhoods come together, and we have to work together,” said Counter Public organizer James McAnally.

He says that’s what makes Cherokee Street the perfect backdrop for this public art exhibition.

He says, “It’s one of the most diverse scenes. It’s anchored by the Latin X community and has been for generations. It’s where artists, activists, and, where I think, social change is really emerging here.”

He says almost 40 artists are participating; Some of them are local, national and even international. 24 local businesses are also taking part.