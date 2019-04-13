× 84-year-old woman accosted by juveniles in attempted carjacking

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that happened in the garage at the St. Louis Galleria.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 3 pm on the second floor of the parking garage. The victim told police that 4 juveniles, 2 males and 2 females approached her demanding her car keys. She refused and one of the males punched her several times.

The juveniles fled the scene on foot.

The victim got into her vehicle and drove around the mall parking lot to locate security personnel to report the incident.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has knowledge about the attack to call them at 314-655-3555.