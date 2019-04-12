Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Weather Kid of the Week: Kaliyah Allen

Posted 4:51 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, April 10, 2019

Kaliyah Allen

ST. LOUIS - Kaliyah Allen is a third-grader at Barrack Obama Elementary in the Normandy School District. According to her mother, Kaliyah is always trying to predict the weather. Her favorite subject is science and, recently, she was accepted for the STEM program in Chicago, IL! Kaliyah Allen is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.