Weather Kid of the Week: Kaliyah Allen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kaliyah Allen is a third-grader at Barrack Obama Elementary in the Normandy School District. According to her mother, Kaliyah is always trying to predict the weather. Her favorite subject is science and, recently, she was accepted for the STEM program in Chicago, IL! Kaliyah Allen is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.