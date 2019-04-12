Washington University Thurtene Carnival kicks off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Washington University has scheduled to hosts its annual Thurtene Carnival starting this weekend.

The carnival is the largest student-run carnival in the united states and the oldest, dating back to 1907.

The fair runs from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Carnival-goers will gather in the parking lots of the Athletic Complex and Simon Hall, across from Francis Field.

The aim of the Thurtene Carnival is to bring students and the St. Louis Community together for a few days of fun.