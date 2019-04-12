St. Louis police investigate suspicious death of 6-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The death of a 6-month-old baby boy is being called a suspicious sudden death and under investigation by detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were alerted to come to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by an emergency room social worker who became concerned about a patient.

The death has been labeled suspicious but the case appears more troubling after a review of court documents related to the investigation.

The 6-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night in respiratory distress. A urinary drug screen revealed the baby tested positive for cocaine.

The baby suffered cardiac arrest several times and died.

He lived with his 16-year-old mother and 41-year-old grandmother, not far from Fairgrounds Park in the 4100 block of Margaretta. The family declined to talk.

A detective stated while in the home he observed what appeared to be the infant’s room, he saw items associated with babies. But he also spotted a white powder consistent with narcotics located on top of two dressers and a glass desk.

Police obtained a search warrant. They recovered these items and removed from them from home: bottles, an unknown powder, bedding, a bowl, and bloody wipes.

The police investigation also revealed another couple rents a room inside the home. Documents indicate the grandmother’s boyfriend also lives there. A 4-year-old lived there too. Police said the 4-year-old was doing well.

No one has been charged with any crimes.