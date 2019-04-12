St. Louis County inmate died from leukemia, according to autopsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - One of three inmates found dead at the St. Louis County jail this year died of Acute Leukemia. He wasn’t diagnosed until his autopsy.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch Lamar Catchings died of the disease on March 1, 2019

The medical examiner says, for a person to develop the disease and die before it is diagnosed is not common, however that doesn't mean it can't happen.

The St. Louis County Council’s Justice, Health and Welfare Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 16 to begin looking into operations at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

