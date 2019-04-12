Snow in Sunday’s forecast for north and central Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Temperatures dropped from earlier this week. The rest of Friday should be sunny, breezy and cool. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that temperatures are running 25 to almost 40 degrees colder this morning over this time 24 hours ago. Highs today should be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service says that there could be snow in the forecast for parts of north and central Missouri this weekend. They say that after a mostly sunny day on Friday, rain will spread across the state Saturday afternoon.

Rain will likely mix with and eventually change over to snow early Sunday morning across portions of central and northeastern Missouri as well as west-central Illinois. Total accumulations of 1-2" in the forecast for grassy and elevated surfaces. Precipitation should exit the entire area by early Sunday afternoon with highs only in the 40s.