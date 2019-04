Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENICE, Ill. - A woman is slashed by a box cutter in a fight early Friday morning in Venice, Illinois.

The attack happened around 2:00 a.m. on Douglas Street at Macedonia Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut on her face and back, police say.

Police have not released information on what led to the assault.

Investigators have no suspects in custody at this time.