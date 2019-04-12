× Plea deal reached in Show-Me’s murder trial

CLAYTON, Mo. – Prosecutors and defense attorneys reached an agreement Friday in the case of a fatal shooting inside a local Show-Me’s Restaurant and Sports Bar.

Attorneys for Neal Myers agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Scott Beary. Prosecutors wanted five years but under the agreement, Myers could face anywhere from six months to two years in prison.

Myers was facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

The shooting took place in February 2018 in the Florissant restaurant.

Myers and Beary got into a physical altercation after an argument about dogs.

Myers admitted to shooting and killing Beary but claimed it was in self-defense.

The jury deliberated for about five hours Friday afternoon before notifying the judge they could not reach a verdict. The judge had sent them back to deliberate further but attorneys on both sides reached a plea deal before the jury could return.