× Jury cannot reach verdict in Show-Me’s murder trial; judge wants deliberations to continue

CLAYTON, Mo. – A jury deliberating the February 2018 fatal shooting inside Florissant Show-Me’s Restaurant and Sports Bar told a St. Louis County judge Friday that it could not reach a decision on any issues the defendant had been charged with.

Judge Joseph Duecker told attorneys in the case he’s going to ask the jury to return to deliberations and see if they could reach a verdict.

The jurors have been weighing the fate of Neal Myers, who is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action for shooting and killing Scott Beary.

Myers and Beary got into a physical altercation after an argument about dogs.

Myers admitted to shooting Beary but claimed it was in self-defense.

The jury deliberated for about five hours Friday before notifying the judge they could not reach a verdict.