Hispanic Festival, Inc. share culture with the Greater St. Louis area

The Hispanic Festival, Inc coordinates Hispanic festivals and presentations throughout the St. Louis area.

Every member of the Hispanic Festival, Inc is a volunteer. They hope to share the rich and colorful Hispanic culture with the Greater St. Louis Area.

“For over 25 years, we’ve given out over 50,000 dollars in scholarships,” says Elisa Bender, board member. Bender says there are “over 20 Hispanic countries” and all will be represented proudly during the two-day celebration at the Fiesta in Florissant, as well as the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival.

One of the biggest draws, of course, is the food.

“The people who come to our festivals, they don’t have restaurants,” says Bender. “These are mom and pops who grew up in our country and the only way to have food from them is at the festival.”

The Fiesta in Florissant will be held at the Knights of Columbus Park on June 22-23. The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival, the largest Hispanic celebration in the St. Louis area, will be at Soulard Park, September 20-22. Visit www.hispanicfestivalstl.com for more information.

FOX2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the festivals.