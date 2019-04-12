Closing arguments set for Friday in Show-Me’s murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Closing arguments are set for Friday in the case of a man shot and killed at a Florissant Sports Bar in an argument over dogs.

55-year-old Neal Myers is on trial in the shooting death of 43-year-old Scott Beary at the Show Me'S Restaurant and Sports Bar in February of 2018.

The key question for the jury will be whether the shooting was murder or self-defense. One prosecution witness testified, Beary, hit Myers after Myers insulted Beary.

Myers' lawyers only called one defense witness who described Beary as being 'condescending, agitated and aggravated.' He never took the stand in his own defense.

The jury is expected to have the case by about noon Friday.