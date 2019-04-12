Car crashes into Schnucks grocery store in Spanish Lake

Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A car crashed into the Schnucks grocery store in Sierra Vista Plaza around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

At this time it is unknown what caused the crash but authorities investigating whether or not a medical situation caused the collision.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

Both the St. Louis County Police Department and Spanish Lake Fire Department are at the scene.

A building inspector will be checking the structure for damages.

