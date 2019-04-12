Blues face Jets at home Sunday; pep rallies and giveaways for fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis bleeds blue this time of year as the city cheers on the Blues as they try to move forward in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

When the team comes back home on Sunday, there are a few different ways to show support and cheer on the team. There is a Bud Light playoffs party on 14th street every weekend before home games. The event is open to the public with music, family friendly activities, and appearances from Louie and the Blue Crew.

The Blues will also be selling $25 tickets for a McBride built one, and the proceeds will help benefit the Ferguson and Florissant communities.

On Sunday, there will also be an O'Reilly jersey rally towel giveaway for all fans. Also, for game one only, fans will be given an interactive LED wristband that will sync to lights and music making them a part of the pre-game show.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Enterprise Center.