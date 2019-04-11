Wesley Bell holds town hall to discuss first 100 days as STL County Prosecutor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has been in office 100 days and he took the chance to address the community Thursday night to discuss what he’s done so far and what he wants to do going forward.

Bell said throughout the county, he’s heard the same message from people; they want to be treated fairly and they want to know their voices are heard.

Since he took over, Bell said he’s been working to change the culture of the office by reorganizing. There’s now a designated domestic violent unit as well as a homicide unit. He says he’ll personally meet with the family members of someone who has been killed if they want to speak with him.

He’s also working to find alternatives to incarceration for those who are in jail for nonviolent crimes, especially if their inability to pay bail is the only thing that’s keeping them there. That was also a platform issue in his campaign.

So far, he says he’s reduced the St. Louis County Justice Center population by 12 percent, that’s the lowest it’s been since 2002.

Bell said he also wants his office to be more transparent. He plans to hold more public forums where people can get their questions answered.