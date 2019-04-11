Testimony wraps on day three of Show-Me’s murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – More gripping moments in the courtroom Thursday as day three unfolded in the case of a man charged with killing another man at a Florissant restaurant and bar.

The key question is whether the shooting was an act of murder or self-defense.

Testimony in the case wrapped up Thursday afternoon as both sides rested their respective cases. Closing arguments are set for Friday morning.

Neal Myers, 55, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Scott Beary at the Show-Me’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Florissant in February 2018.

Beary’s friend, Ryan Jacobsmeyer, was also shot at the restaurant.

Both sides agreed that Myers shot and killed Beary after an argument that began with several men, including Myers and Beary, talking about dogs.

Several witnesses took the stand on this third and final day of testimony.

One prosecution witness whom we interviewed shortly after the shooting, Carl Leavy, was a customer at the bar and saw the shooting happen.

Leavy testified that he heard Myers call Beary “fat” and used expletives in his descriptions. Leavy testified that Beary never threatened Myers but did hit Myers after Myers insulted him as Beary was leaving with Jacobsmeyer.

That was when Myers shot Beary, saying he feared for his life as Beary attacked him.

Leavy testified that he heard Beary tell his friend moments after the shooting that “this is it.”

Myers' attorney, Scott Rosenblum, attacked Leavy’s credibility, saying he has a criminal history and is a liar.

Rosenblum rested after calling only one witness: Jason Ward, another customer at the bar that day.

Ward described Beary as being like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at the bar and that he was “condescending, agitated, and aggravated.”

Ward also testified that Beary sent him a text not long before the shooting saying that Myers was wearing him out.

The prosecution attacked Ward’s at times sharp language and descriptions of Beary.

Rosenblum has tried to make the case that Myers shot and killed Beary in self-defense.

Myers never took the stand in his own defense.

The jury is expected to have the case by about noon Friday.