Family of hit and run victim praying for full recovery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Friends of a hit and run victim struck near Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive Wednesday night hope the driver of a car that left the scene will face consequences.

“They need to pay for what they did,” said Dianne Washington, the victim’s aunt. She said her niece, Karmen Hubbard, is the mother of four children. Washington spent Thursday visiting Hubbard at an area hospital and said her niece has not yet been able to speak due to her injuries.

“Everybody’s praying for her,” Washington said. “She’s a beautiful, young woman.”

St. Louis County police said a person is in custody but as of Thursday evening, no charges had been filed. The investigation is continuing.

Neighbors in the area say many cars speed on Chambers where the crash occurred, however, it’s not yet known if speed was a factor. One witness told Fox 2/KPLR 11 Hubbard appeared intoxicated when she crossed the street, something police cannot confirm.

Family members say the bottom line is the driver left without offering help.

“They need to sit down and get a chance to think about what they did, said Washington. “She’s a human being just like them.”