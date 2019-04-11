Eureka police: Parishioner’s vehicle broken into during Sunday mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Eureka police are investigating a car break-in that happened during Sunday morning church services.

A parishioner at Most Sacred Heart Church on East 4th Street discovered that her vehicle window had been smashed, Det. Dan Baquette said. A cellphone that had been left on the dashboard was stolen.

The break-in happened shortly before the 10:30 a.m. mass began. A witness heard a car alarm and saw a grey or silver Pontiac leaving the scene. Police released a surveillance image of the alleged getaway vehicle.

“I think somebody is going to know that Pontiac with those wheels. It is different. So hopefully someone will recognize that vehicle. And give us a call,” Bequette said.

While break-ins happen throughout the metro area, this one stands out because of the location.

“Lot of people go to church on Sundays, obviously, and they park their cars. And they expect things to be safe at church. And unfortunately, they’re not,” Bequette said. “Thieves don’t have a sacred space.”

In the meantime, police are increasing patrols outside places of worship in Eureka.

If you recognize the vehicle, you're encouraged to contact the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6600.