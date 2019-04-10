Woman accused of being HIV positive charged with assault for biting Virginia Beach Police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A North Carolina woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The incident began when police were called to Alibis Bar and Grill on Holland Road on On March 23rd after an intoxicated woman fell and needed medical assistance.

Once there, officers found two intoxicated women. The injured woman was taken to the hospital and her friend, 47-year-old Natasha Davis-Wiggins, was arrested for public intoxication.

During the arrest she became belligerent and combative, search warrants stated.

She’s accused of biting an officer on the left forearm, breaking the skin and drawing blood. During the assault, she sustained a cut on her forehead.

The search warrant revealed Davis-Wiggins is reportedly HIV positive.

According to court documents, detectives have requested her medical records to prove she knew she was HIV positive prior to assaulting the officer.

She’s charged with assault on police officer, public intoxication, refuse ID to police, obstructing justice and malicious assault.

Davis-Wiggins declined to speak with reporters. She is due back in court next month.