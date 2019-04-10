Thousands expected in Belleville for fallen Swansea firefighter funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. Swansea Illinois firefighter Brett Korves will be laid to rest today. Korves, 30, was a third-generation firefighter and a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department.

The funeral is set for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Kurrus Funeral Home located in Belleville Illinois. A procession will follow after the funeral on Frank Scott Parkway to Valhalla Cemetery.

Korves was killed in an off-duty accident in Overland April 4 when his car was hit by another car in unincorporated St. Louis County. Korves was on his way to a second job in north St. Louis County.

Korves leaves behind a wife and an 18-month old son.

Members of several fire departments turned out for the visitation held Tuesday evening and escorted his body past his firehouse to the funeral home.

Any agency wishing to participate in the procession please contact Swansea Fire Dept via the PIO to receive staging and procession information.