Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

SSM Health Medical Minute: SSM Health price transparency takes guesswork out of healthcare costs

Posted 8:26 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, April 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The Affordable Care Act requires hospitals to publicly disclose standard charges for their health care services.

Since 2015, SSM Health has taken a proactive approach to disclosing costs to potential or current patients. To meet these new requirements and provide a better patient experience, SSM Health established a dedicated price transparency team.

This call-in resource is designed to give patients a better understanding of what they can expect to pay out-of-pocket after insurance and other deductions. The primary goal is to reduce the ambiguity sometimes associated with hospital billing processes.

This team provides estimated costs for scheduled outpatient services based on the patient’s insurance coverage, details of their physician’s orders, and other items that affect out-of-pocket expenses. It conveniently utilizes SSM Health’s electronic medical records system, resulting in highly accurate cost estimates.

The Price Transparency team also operates in a proactive manner, sending out as many as 500 estimate letters and 200 cold calls each day to patients to break down their charges.

SSM Health patients can request an estimate by clicking here or by calling 844-989-6292, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 p.m. on KTVI Fox 2 News.​

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.