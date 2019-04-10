Police: Woman crashes car after spotting spider in driver’s area

CAIRO, N.Y. – A woman sustained injuries after crashing her car due to a startling surprise passenger.

The Cairo Police Department shared the story on their Facebook page Wednesday. According to police, the woman was driving when she noticed there was a spider in her car. Panicked, she crashed the vehicle, injuring her leg.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place,” the post said.

Police thanked the town’s fire department and ambulance service, as well as the Green County Paramedics and Sheriff’s Department, for their help.