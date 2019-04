Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Several police officers were dispatched to Belleville West High School Wednesday morning for a large fight in the cafeteria.

A school resource officer asked for backup, prompting the police response.

At the time, the school superintendent said he was unaware of any arrests as a result. A Fox 2/KPLR 11 news crew observed at least one person in police custody at the high school.

The reason behind the fight was not disclosed.