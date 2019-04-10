× Missouri man accused of statutory rape

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A 29-year-old Benton, Missouri man is facing allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to a spokesperson for the Poplar Bluff Police Department, members of the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible sexual relationship between an adult and juvenile.

Investigators with the task force learned the 15-year-old and the adult had communicated through Facebook and met in person several times.

The task force learned the 15-year-old lived in rural Scott County, Missouri and traveled to the home to meet with the teenager and her mother.

While at the home, investigators learned the adult in question, identified as Bryan Lindley, was in the backyard. He was detained and questioned.

Investigators learned Lindley was in sexual relationships with both the 15-year-old and her mother. Lindley was arrested at the home and taken to the Scott County Jail.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lindley with one count of second-degree statutory rape. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.