ST. LOUIS - Is your gas tank on E? You may want to wait a few days to fill up.

According to GasBuddy.com the best day to get gas is Monday morning, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. is ideal, the data shows.

According to studies, prices are lower earlier in the week due to quieter traffic patterns. Conversely, the worst day to fill up is Friday.

Experts say while planning your trips to the pump can save you some coin it's likely to only save you between $20 - $30 dollars per year.