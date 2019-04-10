Final beam of PWC office tower put in place; Phase 2 of Ballpark Village closer to completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There was something big soaring above downtown St. Louis on Wednesday. It was a sign of big progress in Phase 2 of the Ballpark Village development next to Busch Stadium.

Workers raised the final construction beam for the new 125,000 square-foot office building and unveiled a new name for the building on a giant banner hanging below the beam: the PWC Pennant Building, named for its anchor tenant: PricewaterhouseCoopers.

John Tvrdik, the managing partner of PWC’s Missouri market, agreed with Mayor Lyda Krewson – it looked pretty cool.

“Take a look,” Tvrdik said, lifting a hand into the air. “Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?!”

“Have I signed a beam before? Maybe once or twice but this one is extremely cool,” Krewson said.

Everyone at the “capping” ceremony was invited to join the mayor in signing the beam, which will cap the interior of the 12-floor office tower at 8th and Clark. It will open in September, with PWC taking the top two floors.

A block away at Broadway and Clark, the new One Cardinal Way apartments are rising into the air as well. They will open next summer but already people are signing leases ranging from $1,400 to $4,500 a month.

“We’re 30 percent leased at One Cardinal Way, which is pretty unprecedented at this phase of construction,” said developer Nick Benjamin, Kordish Companies.

“I’m so excited for downtown,” said St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt lll.

The team owns Ballpark Village.

“I’m excited for our fans to see it and have that, ‘Whoa, I can’t believe what’s happening down here’, and then just to have the people of the region realize we believe in downtown. … I think people sense tomorrow’s going to be better than yesterday.”

“There is tremendous momentum in downtown St. Louis,” Krewson said of the $260 million Ballpark Village Phase 2 expansion.

Another big part of that is the new Live by Loew’s 216-room hotel at Ballpark Village. It will be next to the PWC Pennant Building and open in December.