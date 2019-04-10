× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Ferguson woman

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 21-year-old woman.

The incident was reported just after midnight on Wednesday, April 10, at a home in the 1700 block of Windward Court.

The missing woman, Dashe Monique Moses, is 21 years of age, stands 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

The people who filed the report said Moses had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety and had recently made troubling statements.

Anyone with information on Moses’ whereabouts is encouraged to dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.