Ballpark Village to celebrate Phase 2 progress with 'topping out' ceremony

ST. LOUIS – Construction progress on Phase 2 of Ballpark Village will be celebrated Wednesday.

Officials will hold a topping out ceremony at 11:00 a.m. for the new office tower being built near Busch Stadium.

The second phase of Ballpark Village will include a 29-story, 230-foot-tall luxury apartment tower from which residents will have views into Busch Stadium and of the Gateway Arch. There will also be Class A office building with street-level retail and dining, and a two-story marketplace. The office building will be the first new construction of its kind since 1989.

Cardinals President Bill Dewitt lll and leaders of the Cordish Companies will announce the name of the new building at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Mayor Lyda Krewson is also expected to attend.