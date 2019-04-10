Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

23-year-old charged in Lewis Place murder

Posted 5:24 pm, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, April 10, 2019

Carlton Jones

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old in connection with a north city homicide.

According to Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder took place just before 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 in the 4500 block of McMillan Avenue, located in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, identified as 33-year-old Lamont Jones, had been shot several times. Jones was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at the crime scene, police located the suspect, Carlton Jones, who admitted to shooting Lamont Jones during a fight. The two men were not related, police said.

Carlton Jones was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

