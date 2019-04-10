× 13-year-old arrested in connection to armed carjacking in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday after an armed carjacking in south St. Louis. Police say a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 3300 block of Cherokee Street this morning when the boy entered the car on the passenger side. He pulled out a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The woman got out of the vehicle and the boy drove off.

Around 30 minutes later police officers spotted the vehicle about a mile from the incident on Nebraska Avenue. The suspect fled when officers tried to pull the vehicle over. The car eventually crashed on Wisconsin Avenue.

The victim was uninjured during the carjacking.

The boy was turned over to juvenile authorities.