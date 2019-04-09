St. Louis has America’s best ‘beer scene’ according to national poll

Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A crowning achievement for St. Louis. USA Today ranks the city as the top "Beer Scene" in the nation in their reader's poll for the second year in a row.

The rankings are based on selections of established and new breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals, and home-brewing activity.

The Reader's Choice Poll describes St. Louis as:

"Large German and Irish populations, plenty of water and rail connections pretty much destined St. Louis to have a thriving beer scene. The city is not only home to Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewer, but a host of other craft breweries and pubs the likes of 4 Hands, Urban Chestnut and Schlafly. The 50 taps at 21st Street Brewer’s Bar give beer lovers a chance to sample many local brews in one spot, while the popular Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar boasts a beer list of more than 200 labels."

Top US Cities for brews:

  1. St. Louis - Missouri
  2. Grand Rapids - Michigan
  3. Richmond - Virginia
  4. Milwaukee - Wisconsin
  5. Fort Collins - Colorado
  6. Asheville - North Carolina
  7. Philadelphia - Pennsylvania
  8. Chicago - Illinois
  9. Denver - Colorado
  10. Cleveland - Ohio
