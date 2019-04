× St. Louis Circuit Attorney to meet with local residents about fighting crime

ST. LOUIS – Residents of south St. Louis City are scheduled to host a meeting with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The discussion will focus on fighting crime in the Shaw neighborhood as well as Tower Grove Heights, Tower Grove East, Benton Park West, and Princeton Heights.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 9 at Tower Grove Church on Magnolia Avenue. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.