Pursuit from St. Ann ends in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people are in custody after a 45-minute pursuit through north St. Louis County late Tuesday afternoon.

St. Ann Police say a male and a female suspect showed up outside a suspected drug house around 4:30 pm when the pursuit began and tracked on I-270, I-170, and St. Charles Rock Road before ending at Natural Bridge and Kingshighway in north St. Louis.

Two police cars and a civilian vehicle were struck, but there were no injuries.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the female suspect has felony warrants out for her arrest and that the male has a history of arrests.