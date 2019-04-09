Police: Family cashed checks for years after killing grandmother

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Arizona authorities have arrested a mother and her daughter for a murder that happened nearly two years ago, according to KNXV.

Police received a report Tuesday morning by someone who said he hadn’t seen 77-year-old Sandra Aven in a long time. Police found the woman’s granddaughter, 24-year-old Briar Aven, who told officers her grandmother was out of town and unavailable.

JUST IN: These are the booking photos of 24-yr-old Briar Aven & her mom 46-yr-old Tara Aven. The two were arrested for murdering Tara’s 77-yr-old mom in 2017…her deceased body just found by officers this morning. The 2 admitted to cashing checks belonging to the woman #azfamily pic.twitter.com/dLEmaHygTd — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) April 10, 2019

Police said Briar Aven lives with her mother, 46-year-old Tara Aven, next door to where Sandra Aven lives. Investigators said both Briar and Tara provided inconsistent information that caused them to enter Sandra’s home to check on her.

Inside, police found the body of someone who was deceased. Interviews with Briar and Tara Aven led to them confessing to killing Sandra Aven in late 2017, according to a news release.

Police said the mother and daughter continued to cash “numerous monthly payment checks” written for Sandra.

Both Briar and Tara Aven were arrested and taken to the Yavapai County Jail, though specific charges were not immediately available.