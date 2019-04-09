PICTURES: Planet Comicon 2019 – Saturday pt 2

Celebrating it’s 20th year, Planet Comicon is Kansas City’s largest comic con and pop culture expo. Thousands of fans attend the 3-day celebration of all things comic, sci-fi & super hero related.
