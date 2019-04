× Organ Donation Advisory Committee head to Jefferson City

ST. LOUIS – Supporters of organ donation head to the state capitol in Jefferson City Tuesday.

The Governor’s Organ Donation Advisory Committee is promoting public awareness about the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.

A Donor Family Recognition Ceremony will also take place for families of organ recipients who donated the organs of fallen loved ones

The event is from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.