NGA, St. Louis University hold conference to encourage student interest in Geospatial careers

ST. LOUIS - The National Geo-Spatial-Intelligence Agency is in St. Louis for two events to discuss what is next for the agency in St. Louis.

NGA and St. Louis University are co-sponsoring a geospatial conference Tuesday at Busch Student Center located 20 North Grand Boulevard. This event will bring together the foremost leaders in the geospatial landscape under one roof. NGA’s director, Vice Admiral Robert Sharp and SLU President Fred P. Pestello will kick off the conference with a conversation on the future of St. Louis.

The conference will feature some of the biggest players in the geospatial, research and academic realm. They will engage in how to increase our knowledge of the world and to improve the quality of life and societal concerns.

The NGA is building its new location on 97 acres at Jefferson and Cass in north St. Louis. The US Army Corps of Engineers will reveal architectural renderings of the new facility April 9.