Magic leaves Lakers front office job

Magic Johnson, the beloved former point guard behind five world titles for the Los Angeles Lakers, announced Tuesday night he was quitting as the team’s president of basketball operations.

Johnson was in his second season in the position for the Lakers, who are 37-44 and will be sitting out the playoffs.

The Lakers website says Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka are responsible for all basketball-related decisions. That included firing and hiring coaches and signing players to contracts.

By Steve Almasy, CNN