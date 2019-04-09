Hi-Pointe to open second location in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hungry?

Hi-Pointe Drive-In plans to add a second location in downtown St. Louis.

The restaurants grand opening will be Thursday, April 11 at 634 Washington Ave., St. Louis. The 3,600-square-foot restaurant is located catty-corner to Sugarfire Downtown and will officially open for business at 11:00 a.m.

Hi-Pointe Downtown location will offer a bright and playful interior and the counter-service format that`s familiar to the brand. This location seats approximately 100 guests, with 70 seats inside and an additional 30 seats on the covered patio.

In celebration of the opening, both locations will launch revamped menus, with new additions including the French onion burger, Cuban sandwich, salmon BLT, sweet potato tots, onion rings and more!

For menu and more information visit hipointedrivein.com

Follow them on social media | @HiPointeSTL | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter