× Actress Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli face new charge in college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face additional charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors said the superseding indictment charges them with conspiring to launder bribes and other payments through a charity run by Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scam.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying a total of $500,000 to the fake charity to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport.

The couple appeared in federal court in Boston last week, but they have not publicly indicated how they plan to plea.

In addition, Gamal Abdelaziz, Diane and Todd Blake, I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez, Douglas Hodge, Michelle Janavs, Elisabeth Kimmel, William McGlashan Jr., Marci Palatella, John Wilson, Homayoun Zadeh, and Robert Zangrillo were also charged in the superseding indictment.

By Eric Levenson, CNN