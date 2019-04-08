Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Monday Mascot: Pemma

Posted 1:08 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, April 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the APA of Missouri Adoption Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Pemma.

Pemma is a 4-year-old cat. She's slightly shy but has a heart of gold. She loves sleeping and cuddling. Her adoption is being sponsored by Purina, so if you want to be Pemma's forever family, you don't have to worry about a fee!

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610
http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.

