Man shot outside Pine Lawn dental office

PINE LAWN, Mo. – Detectives with the North County Police Cooperative are investigating a shooting that took place across the street from a dentist’s office in Pine Lawn.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred at the corner of Jennings Station Road and Grimshaw Avenue.

Police said the victim was in a parking lot across the street from Pine Lawn Dental Group. A person walked up to the vehicle and shot the person in the car.

The suspect ran off and the victim got out of their vehicle and ran to the dentist’s office for help.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately disclosed.