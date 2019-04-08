× Madison County jury convict second suspect in Courtney Coats murder

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Monday a Madison County jury convicted Brandon L. Chittum of the murder and dismemberment of Courtney Coat in 2013. The verdict came after a 6-day trial in Edwardsville, IL.

A co-defendant in the case, Patrick Chase was convicted and sentenced to 65-years in prison for his part in the homicide in July of 2014.

Chittum remains in custody at the Madison County Jail awaiting sentencing.

State Attorney Tom Gibbons has this to say about the guilty verdict, “After five long years fighting to get this case to trial, it is a great relief to know the remaining half of this murderous duo has finally been held fully accountable for this most gruesome crimes against this innocent young woman. This case is a most terrible example of the real-life destruction caused by an alcohol and methamphetamine-fueled life of violence. Courtney’s death took a terrible toll on so many people around her and, indeed, on our entire community. I pray this verdict will grant some peace to everyone who knew and loved her and to the Citizens of Madison County. We can all sleep much safer knowing he will never walk the streets of our community again.”

Chittum faces up to the minimum of 65-years in prison.