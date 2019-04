Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 7–13, 2019, is supporting events throughout the community to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and resources and services available.

The group is hosting a Gun Lock Giveaway Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at The Crime Victim Center located at 539 N Grand Blvd.

For more information visit:www.supportvictims.org