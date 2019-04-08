Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Fatal house fire in Troy, Illinois under investigation

Posted 8:01 am, April 8, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:11AM, April 8, 2019

TROY, Ill. - Two people have died in a house fire early Monday morning in Troy, Illinois.

Fire crews were dispatched to Avalon Drive just before 1:00 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

According to Glen Carbon Fire Cheif Ralph, upon arrival, they discovered the attached garage burning.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 a couple in their 60's lived in the home, however, officials have not released any information on the deceased.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where the quick-moving flames also spread to the house next door.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

